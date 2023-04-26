0
Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension is the greatest album ever produced in Ghana - Sleeky claims

Sleeky 5th Dimension Album Sleeky has endorsed Stonebwoy's album

Wed, 26 Apr 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Popular music promoter cum talent manager, Sadick Assah, also known as Sleeky, has taken to social media to tag Stonebwoy's yet-to-be-released album, '5th Dimension' as the greatest album ever produced in Ghana.

In post shared on Facebook on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Sleeky mentioned that he came to this conclusion after he took time to listen to all the 17 tracks on the album carefully with all his senses for music appreciation at work.

He singled out Stonebwoy's song which features Dexta Daps titled "Secret Lover" as his top-most favorite on the album because he has always been looking forward to a collaboration between the two musicians and indeed, his expectations were met.

In his post, Sleeky sarcastically stated that one does not need to be a bride before he/she will agree that the album is a good one as others might do just to score some cheap points on social media.

He further mentioned that henceforth, he is a full Bhim Native because he has come to appreciate the enormous talent of Stonebwoy as Ghana's finest musical talent in the present dispensation.

Stonebwoy's "5th Dimension" album is the award-winning musician's fifth studio album.

It is set to arrive in stores on April 28th via Def Jam Recordings.

