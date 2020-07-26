Entertainment

Stonebwoy’s Putuu song has a good future – Kwesi Ernest

Artiste manager Kwesi Ernest has come to the defence of award-winning dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, at a time when industry players have wildly criticized him for releasing a ‘senseless’ song, Putuu.

Kwesi Ernest speaking on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review Show, monitored by Ghanaweb.com, said it is unfortunate people do not see the future of the song, which he thinks has a high potential of doing very well.



According to Kwesi Ernest, he does not agree with anyone who says the song is useless because sometimes, such songs create excitement, and more especially in this time of coronavirus, where everything seems gloom and doom, such songs create the much-needed excitement.



He says he sees a lot of creativity in the Putuu song, and he sees a lot of future for the song. He told the host that he would not be surprised if soon all parties, nightclubs and joints get hooked on the song. He pleaded with Ghanaians to give the song a chance.



Reggae/dancehall musician Stonebwoy has come under massive criticism over his new song Putuu, which critics have called useless.

The criticism has been that the musician who has churned out many award-winning songs, has lowered his standard with the release Putuu. and wondered what the motive is.



Watch Kwesi Ernest below:









