Stonebwoy’s Putuu song is useless and senseless – Ola Michael

Ola Michael, social media commentator

Ace media personality and social media commentator popularly known as Ola Michael has brutally blasted Stonebwoy for releasing such supposed stupid song, Gossips24.com reports.

According to Ola Michael, Stonebwoy has disappointed his core fans and music lovers because they never did expect such trashy song from him.



As suggested by Ola Michael, Putuu by Stonebwoy can cause noise pollution because it’s senseless and full of noise.

Putuu is Stonebwoy’s second music single released in 2020. The “Tongues” song is currently trending on the Ghanaian internet community and additionally topping recognized music charts .





