Stonebwoy’s daughter Jidula recording her first single?

Thu, 26 Nov 2020 Source: GH Base
Jidula, daughter of Stonebwoy who has been very active on social media in recent times, has demonstrated her singing capabilities in a viral video.
Just like Titi, daughter of Sarkodie sometime ago showed her rap skills like his father, Jidula has also shown her singing skills which she seems to have picked up from her dad.
The trending video shared on her Instagram page had her singing her heart out in his father’s studio, looking very serious with what she was doing like she was recording a million-dollar single.
