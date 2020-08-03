Entertainment

Stonebwoy’s daughter joins ‘putuu’ craze, sings a freestyle of her father’s gibberish song

Stonebwoy and his daughter, C.J

Stonebwoy’s three-year-old daughter, Catherine Jidula Satekla nicknamed C.J by her father has joined the latest craze in town by singing a freestyle of his song titled “Putuu.”

In a video shared by the dancehall act on his Twitter account, little C.J who is now learning how to form words is heard happily chanting out a more difficult to understand version of the “Putuu’ lyrics whiles her parents are heard giggling to her performance in the background of the video.



The Bhimnation president sharing the moment with his followers captioned his tweet “Information Reaching The BhimNation Government: We Have All Tested Positive for #PutuuVirus...As A Nation And We Need serious #Prayers….. CJ do All.”



“Putuu” which is mainly made up of gibberish words fused to a high tempo danceable beat is currently the number one trending song in Ghana.

Watch little C.J’s freestyle performance below





Information Reaching The BhimNation Government: We Have All Tested Positive for #PutuuVirus ???? As A Nation And We Need serious #Prayers ????????.. CJ do All ???????? pic.twitter.com/FHGHi9J0DW — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) August 2, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.