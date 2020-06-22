Entertainment

Stonebwoy's former bodyguard accused of attacking Kelvynboy in Ashiaman

Singer Kelvynboy has been attacked during an appearance this morning in Ashiaman.

According to Kelvynboy's Manager Diddy, who spoke to Peacefmonline.com from the scene, his artiste was invited to grace the opening of Electroland Ghana Limited's new branch in Ashiaman and while Kelvynboy was going round checking out the shop, Stonebwoyb former personal bodyguard stormed the shop with other guys to disrupt the event.



Kelvynboy's Manager told Peacefmonline.com that Stonebwoyb's bodyguard who stormed the shop is known as Gyenyame and according to them Ashiaman belongs to Stonebwoyb so they will not allow Kelyvnboy to grace the occasion in Stonebwoyb's territory.



They reportedly attacked some of the people present and destroyed electrical gadgets in the shop.

Watch the video below:





