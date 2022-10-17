1
Stonebwoy’s interesting birthday message to Shatta Wale

Stone And Shatta Handshake3.png Dancehall musicians, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Monday, October 17, 2022, marks dancehall musician, Shatta Wale’s 38th birthday.

Social media has since been flooded with birthday messages from fans across the world, particularly from the Shatta Movement (SM).

Shatta’s closest rival, Stonebwoy, has also extended a birthday wish to him.

The ‘Therapy’ hitmaker penned down an interesting message for his colleague in a post on his Twitter wall.

“Life is the ultimate, Let's celebrate each day with gratitude. Happy 55th birthday anniversary to Shatta Wale wiase Nyinaa DON# GOGAlbum let's Go, where's the party?" he captioned the post which was accompanied with a picture he took with Shatta Wale.

Meanwhile, fans are still anticipating the release of Shatta Wale’s “Gift of God” album which was previously scheduled for an October 17 release.

But so far, Shatta has only marked his big day by releasing a single titled ‘Cash Out’ from the album.

The song has however sparked controversy on social media, with critics alleging that he sampled one of Burna Boy’s tracks.





