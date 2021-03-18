Stonebwoy’s tweet about the Grammys misconstrued – Nana Yaw Wiredu

Musician Stonebwoy

The Director of oneplayafrica.com, Nana Yaw Wiredu opines that persons who have scolded Stonebwoy following the musician’s tweet about the 63rd Grammy Awards did not get the import of the message.

This year’s edition of the scheme saw Nigeria’s Burna Boy win the Best Global Music Album award while ‘Brown Skin Girl’, a Beyonce music video which features Nigeria’s Wizkid won ‘Best Music Video’.



While congratulating them, Stonebwoy in a tweet said: With all due respect, let all other African nations give it up for Nigeria for their constant efforts in holding the mantle for Africa when it comes to entertainment on the global scene. Congrats for holding it down at the Grammys... As for Ghana, smh [shaking my head] I'll be back…”



The congratulatory message engendered controversy as Samini in a series of tweets poked his protégé Stonebwoy. Among others, he noted that Stonebwoy has been disrespectful to him and for Ghana to win a Grammy Award, such an attitude would have to be eschewed. He labeled Stonebwoy as a faker and expressed disappointment in him for being a disrespectful son.



Commenting on rift on GhanaWeb TV’s Bloggers’ Forum, Nana Yaw Wiredu said “The tweet from Stonebwoy is a deeper conversation that is happening in a certain gatekeepers’ circles right now. There are a lot of Ghanaians who are sitting in powerful music positions in the world that they can open the door and take our music or an artiste to a certain level.”



“All Stonebwoy was trying to say was that a certain level of Nigerian powerhouse understands the fact that we need to go to the world together,” he told host Abrantepa, adding that “Two-thirds of Ghanaian artistes are ungrateful; we all know that. But Stonebwoy is trying to let us know that when you travel, you meet certain Ghanaians who are sitting in some key positions that have closed doors.”

On that score, Nana Yaw Wiredu mentioned that Samini’s reply was unnecessary. He indicated that if Samini feels disrespected, he should blame himself instead of making Stonebwoy a victim of his attacks.



“Samini’s tweets were needless and childish. The only part of the series of tweets that made sense was ‘to not trash GH and praise Nigeria’. Even that part doesn’t make sense but because of the gibberish he’s been putting out, let’s say that part made sense.”



"Whatever Stonebwoy is doing is what the father [Samini] has been doing. If Samini feels Stonebwoy is disrespecting him, it's because of what the son has seen the father do. Someone wins his Grammy, I express my views and you want to insult me in public, calling me a faker?" Nana Yaw added.



