Stonebwoy says he is ready to render his services to any political party

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

Partisan political activities have been on the ascendancy in Ghana because of the 2020 general elections which will be held on Monday, December 7.

On the back of this, popular Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy has disclosed his readiness to work with any political party that will seek his musical services.



The Burniton Music Group CEO made this disclosure in an interview with Giovani Caleb on 3FM.



“I am a performer, I am a musician, I am for the people... whichever party from CPP to PNC, whichever invites me and foots the costs for me to come and address and perform, I am here and I will definitely do so,” he stated.

He also praised the Electoral Commission of Ghana for doing a yeoman’s job ahead of the polls.



“I was impressed with the EC. Big ups to them. This is by far one of the best processes. In Ghana, we must be clear about some things. If someone does something great, let’s say it. I have followed the process and I think they have done well.



“You know how a lot of pressure is on EC when it comes to elections and by far this is one of the best moves. I don’t mind endorsing the EC. EC is government and this what they have done, if someone does well, we must acknowledge the person,” Stonebwoy posited.