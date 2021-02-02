Stonebwoy set to release new single ‘1 Gad’ on Friday

Stonebwoy, musician

Ghanaian artiste, Stonebwoy is officially kicking off 2021 with a new song.

Set for release on Friday, February 1, the song is titled ‘1 Gad.’



The cover art of the song shows Stonebwoy on the left, and a reflection of his showing a goat – perhaps alluding to being the greatest of all time.



A promotional video announcing the song says to expect a lot of songs to be released this year.



Stonebwoy wrapped up the year 2020 on a big note.

He dominated Bangers of the Year 2020 with eight songs – including six songs on his ‘Anloga Junction’ album – making it the most played project on Ghanaian radio.



Stonebwoy was also the most played Ghanaian artist in the year 2020.



