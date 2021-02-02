Stonebwoy set to release new single ‘1 Gad’ on Friday

Ghanaian artiste, Stonebwoy is officially kicking off 2021 with a new song.
Set for release on Friday, February 1, the song is titled ‘1 Gad.’
The cover art of the song shows Stonebwoy on the left, and a reflection of his showing a goat – perhaps alluding to being the greatest of all time.
A promotional video announcing the song says to expect a lot of songs to be released this year.
Stonebwoy wrapped up the year 2020 on a big note.
He dominated Bangers of the Year 2020 with eight songs – including six songs on his ‘Anloga Junction’ album – making it the most played project on Ghanaian radio.
Stonebwoy was also the most played Ghanaian artist in the year 2020.
FRIDAY. pic.twitter.com/c2rivbaQwP— 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) January 31, 2021
