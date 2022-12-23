0
Stonebwoy shares what it was like meeting Davido in Qatar after losing his son

Stonebwoy And Davido 5.png Stonebwoy and Davido captured together

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Award-winning musician, Stonebwoy, has opened up about what it was like to finally meet Davido after the death of his three-year-old son.

The artist on TV3's New Day complimented Davido for his candour and for persevering through suffering so that he might heal more quickly than most.

“Everybody knows David to be an open guy so open so much so that it comes with all the troubles there being with his openness as one who has that open nature.

“We all heard the news unbelievable, and then we all prayed for him, and I am amazed at his strength because some people never recover, but he has actually recovered in a short time.

“In Qatar, I was there, and I got a call that I'm in, are you too, and we pulled up on each other, and it was so nice,” he disclosed.

He continued by saying that those who witnessed when he met with the "Fall" artist could feel the love radiating from them, free from enmity and ego.

“Everybody saw the hype and the love and I went ahead to actually terrain on the fact that it feels so good. You know what you feel, and you see what you see, and feeling such brotherliness is amazing.

“It's zero ego and unnecessary pride amongst us. You know, as musicians, there are some high levels of ego amongst us, but between me and him, it's always been very raw and let loose, so shoutouts to him,” he shared.

ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
