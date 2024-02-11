Stonebwoy stadium fee saga : We have been very unfair to the NSA boss - Arnold Asamoah

Arnold Asamoah believes Peter Twumasi has been treated unfairly

Popular entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has come to the defence of the National Sports Authority (NSA) boss, Professor Peter Twumasi.

This comes over the controversy surrounding the amount paid by Stonebwoy for using the Accra Sports Stadium for his 5th Dimension concert in December 2023.



Speaking on the United Showbiz show on UTV on Saturday, February 10, Asamoah Baidoo said that the NSA boss was unfairly treated by the public, especially MP Sam Nartey George, who questioned him at the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on Monday, February 5, 2024.



He explained that Sam George was not interested in the actual amount paid by Stonebwoy, but rather the monies that were paid to the accounts of the Kumasi chapter of the NSA instead of the Accra chapter.



“I think we, as Ghanaians, have been very unfair to the NSA boss, especially Sam George. Anyone can go back and watch that video.



“Sam George was referring to a specific document. Sam George’s focus was never on Stonebwoy. He was focused on the monies that were paid to the accounts of the Kumasi chapter of the NSA instead of the Accra chapter,” he said.

According to Arnold, Stonebwoy had paid in instalments, and the first payment of GH¢70,000 was made into the Kumasi account.



He said that the NSA boss admitted that Stonebwoy paid GH¢70,000 into that account, but that did not mean that Stonebwoy paid only GH¢70,000 for the stadium.



“Stonebwoy had paid his first GH¢70,000 into that account. So when Sam George asked about that money, the NSA boss admitted that Stonebwoy had paid GH¢70,000 cedis into that specific account. There was no further inquiry into how much Stonebwoy paid. It didn’t mean Stonebwoy had paid only GH¢70,000,” he stated.



Arnold further expressed his disappointment with the failure of the NSA to clear the air on the controversy, citing that Stonebwoy’s manager had already done his part by citing the paid amount.



“I am disappointed with the NSA since they could not come up with a statement to clear the air on the issue. Even Stonebwoy’s manager, when he saw the heat the issue was generating, had to accept an interview to explain that he had paid more than GH¢100,000.

“So we have treated the NSA boss unfairly,” he said.



ID/MA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.