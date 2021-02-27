Stonebwoy surprises Adebayor on birthday

Stonebwoy and Togolese footballer Adebayor

Burniton Music boss, Stonebwoy dropped a big surprise on his friend and Togolese footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor earlier today at his house in Ghana when he least expected.

February 26, 2020 happened to be the birthday of the rich Togolese footballer.



As the goodwill messages and wishes continued to pour in for Adebayor on social media. Stonebwoy landed at his house with a surprise birthday party live performance.



From the videos seen online, Adebayor enjoyed every bit of the surprise because he knew nothing about it.

Watch the videos of Stonebwoy’s surprise below. Swipe right for more



