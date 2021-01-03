Stonebwoy, team survive accident

Stonebwoy and his team were returning from a show he played in the Western North Region

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

It has emerged that celebrated dancehall artiste Stonebwoy escaped a near-fatal accident on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

Earlier reports suggested that security personnel attached to Stonebwoy assaulted a 207 Benz driver in the Western North Region. However, a member of Stonebwoy's team Kwame Agyemang Berko has debunked those reports, explaining that the security personnel rather accosted the driver to hand him over to the police.



He clarified that the Stonebwoy's convoy was hit by the overspeeding driver as he was trying to overtake them.



He said the incident culminated in two members of the team sustaining injuries but Stonebwoy escaped unscathed.



The security team then handed over the driver to the police. While this was ongoing, Stonebwoy, according to Agyemang Berko left for Accra to perform at the "2 Kings Live In Concert" at the Bayview Village with the legendary Amakye Dede and Kwadwo Antwi.

"A lot of things have been said in the media but we thank God Stonebwoy and the team are alive and doing well after the accident. The driver was not attacked and the incident has been reported to the police so we will leave them to handle it", he told the press.



Meanwhile, Stonebwoy's wife has expressed gratitude to God for protecting his husband and his team from danger.



In a short post on social media, Doctor Louisa said "Thank You Lord".

