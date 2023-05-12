Stonebwoy thanks Kudus, Ajax for contributing to success of 5th Dimension album

Stonebwoy and Kudus at Ajax

Reggae/Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, has expressed appreciation to Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus and his international club Ajax FC, for their contribution to the success of his latest album, 5th Dimension, which is already topping chats across the globe just two weeks after it was released.

According to Stonebwoy, through Mohammed Kudus, he was invited by Ajax to a dinner where the club used its social media platform to push the Stonebwoy brand contributing to the success of his album after its release.



Stonebwoy referred to his engagement with the Dutch Eredivisie club as activation which is good for business.



Speaking on the Ayekoo Ayekoo mid-morning show on Accra100.5FM today, Thursday, 11 May 2023, the multiple award-winning artiste urged Ghanaians living abroad to support their own over anything foreign.



Narrating his encounter with Kudus and the eventually invitation by Ajax football club, the Bhim Nation President said “Kudus has been a Stonebwoy fan, he messaged me on twitter and I replied him and we became cool from that time. I happened to be in Amsterdam where I did album activation and listening party with industry and different labels across the world…so in Amsterdam, I linked up with Kudus and Ajax offered to actually welcome me and invite me to the club because Kudus likes me…”



Stonebwoy said Ajax is a big team and when they invited him over, they blew the story on their social media pages which has over 19 million followers.

“This gave me that kind of push and this is all called activation. So you need to do all these activations to propel the music to the world, so that was how it happened,” he told show host Nana Romeo.



Asked if the Kudus and Ajax factor helped his album, Stonebwoy remarked “100 per cent. I won’t take it away because it is marketing and you need people to see what you’re selling, and these people should not only be Ghanaians, so I thank Ajax for inviting me and using their social media platform and their presence and especially Kudus for not shying away from me.”



He advised other Ghanaians living abroad to support Ghanaian artistes when they visit abroad to host events.



“Some Ghanaians living abroad are shy to support anything Ghanaian but they are fast to support non-Ghanaian events. Majority of them have some sort of self-importance when they affiliate themselves with foreigners more than to affiliate themselves with their own people from Ghana but Kudus has broken the odd and showed me love…” Stonebwoy stated.



He encouraged Ghanaians living abroad to patronise events while urging them to troop in their numbers to support fellow colleague Sarkodie and Gyaki as they tour the world to perform.