Stonebwoy to gift Achimota Rastafarian student 10 VVIP BHIM concert tickets for scoring 8 A1s in WASSCE

Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has offered Tyrone Marhguy, and his ten other loved ones a free pass to his forthcoming BHIM concert, scheduled for Friday, December 22.

This gesture according to him, is for making the Rastafarian society proud after Tyrone passed his West African Senior Certificate exams (WASSCE) with flying colours.



The WASSCE results slip of the young Rastafarian, whose admission to Achimota School caused a national uproar, showed he scored A1 across all his subjects, a development that has been admired by many.



This development stirred massive reactions from netizens who believe the court made a good decision allowing Achimota School to admit Tyrone.



Subsequently, Stonebwoy, who also joined in the discussion, praised the young man for beating expectations and squashing the ill perceptions about ‘Rastafarianism’.



The ‘Manodzi’ hitmaker promised to give Tyrone 10 VIP tickets so he could enjoy the concerts with friends or family.

“Congratulations! This continues to defy the odds that all Rastas are up to no good. 10 VIP tickets for you and friends - let’s celebrate on Friday at the Stadium [sic],” he wrote on Twitter.



Background



Tyrone Marhguy was part of some students who faced admission challenges at Achimota School due to their Rastafarian hairstyles, deemed a violation of the school's code of conduct.



The Rastafarian students took legal action against the Achimota School Board of Governors, the Minister of Education, the Ghana Education Service, and the Attorney General for refusing their enrollment based on their dreadlocks.



However, a High Court ruling on May 31, 2021, mandated the Achimota School to admit the students.

While Tyrone thrived academically at Achimota, his fellow controversy figure, Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, pursued education at Ghana International School on a scholarship following the court ruling.



Congratulations ???? - This Continues to Defy The Odds That All Rastas Are Up To No Good..

10 VIP tickets for You And Friends-

Let’s celebrate On Friday at the Stadium ????️ — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) December 19, 2023

