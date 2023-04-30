0
Stonebwoy trends for insulting Ghana's 'Dancehall King'

Sun, 30 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stonebwoy has just released one of the most anticipated albums for the year 2023 which was marked with a star-dubbed listening party on April 28 at the Polo Club.

The Dancehall musician who received all the love from friends, fans, his wife, as well as, industry players topped trends for a perceived jab at his colleague, Shatta Wale, at his event.

On Saturday, April 29, fans of Shatta Wale, the man who loves to call himself Ghana's Dancehall King, took to Twitter to rebuke Stonebwoy for what they term as unwarranted insult at his colleague.

The viral clip that captured Stonebwoy shouting out the words: "I say fuck anybody who say ebi him be the Dancehall King. Ein moda!" has received multiple shares and retweets.

Although he did not mention Shatta Wale's name, music lovers have averred that his comment was an indirect jab to his longtime viral.

The Shatta Movement have called out Stonebwoy for 'attacking' Shatta who on the other hand had warned his fans not to tarnish the '5th Dimension' album.

"NO SM FANS SHD TRASH STONEBWOYS ALBUM IF HIS FANS DONT HAVE SENSE TO STOP THE COMPARISON LEAVE THEM...Any trash tweet from an SM fan to Stonebwoys album will chop block .. Forget that waste of time life #MaaliAlbum," Shatta tweeted on April 28, hours after Stonebwoy released his project.

Check out the video and some reactions below:















