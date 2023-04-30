Stonebwoy trends for insulting Ghana's 'Dancehall King'

Stonebwoy has just released one of the most anticipated albums for the year 2023 which was marked with a star-dubbed listening party on April 28 at the Polo Club.

The Dancehall musician who received all the love from friends, fans, his wife, as well as, industry players topped trends for a perceived jab at his colleague, Shatta Wale, at his event.



On Saturday, April 29, fans of Shatta Wale, the man who loves to call himself Ghana's Dancehall King, took to Twitter to rebuke Stonebwoy for what they term as unwarranted insult at his colleague.



The viral clip that captured Stonebwoy shouting out the words: "I say fuck anybody who say ebi him be the Dancehall King. Ein moda!" has received multiple shares and retweets.



Although he did not mention Shatta Wale's name, music lovers have averred that his comment was an indirect jab to his longtime viral.



The Shatta Movement have called out Stonebwoy for 'attacking' Shatta who on the other hand had warned his fans not to tarnish the '5th Dimension' album.



"NO SM FANS SHD TRASH STONEBWOYS ALBUM IF HIS FANS DONT HAVE SENSE TO STOP THE COMPARISON LEAVE THEM...Any trash tweet from an SM fan to Stonebwoys album will chop block .. Forget that waste of time life #MaaliAlbum," Shatta tweeted on April 28, hours after Stonebwoy released his project.

This is what must be the Mentality Forward together we go Higher!!!! pic.twitter.com/Q4CQSjJRQv — GrampsMorgan.eth (@grampsmorgan) April 28, 2023

After Shatta Wale tried everything to stop his fans from trashing you Stonebwoy album like how your fans are doing to #MaaliAlbum you didn't see the sense in maintaining same energy, but turned around to insult Shatta Wale and his mother. Whatever you are looking for is up to… pic.twitter.com/raFrsfLWZJ — SHATTAWALE WORLDWIDE (@Shattawalenews) April 29, 2023

Stonebwoy insulting SHATTA WALE again smh, masa go way Wale no go give you free hype again pic.twitter.com/BIBsqiFhzw — RP JAY WAP ????❤️✊???? (@jayden_wap) April 29, 2023

The 'Dancehall King' tag for Shatta Wale dey worry the nigga. After all the awards they've dashed him. He is still not satisfied.



He's pained he isn't known for that. 'If a man want a war, we pitch it'



...he should bring it on !!#MaaliAlbum pic.twitter.com/fNIhYuBmaz — FlexGermain Online (@flexkgermain) April 29, 2023

Okay, dem say Stonebwoy didn't mention Shatta Wale's name... So, meaning Stone is insulting, Beenie Man, SHAGGY, and Sean Pual demma modas ????????????#MaaliAlbum...#Maali — 10k???? (@LakpazG) April 29, 2023

They think they are doing Shatta wale! Always fighting him with the aim of kicking him out to lift the others while they could have lifted them all together to meet the competitive outside of the music world. Hmmn "3ne y3n nn3!" Ghana Music has a long way to go tsw#MaaliAlbum pic.twitter.com/juCy2JmXqP — Akosua Achiaa - Sm Beyonce❣️ (@AchiaaAkosua19) April 28, 2023

OPD/ESA