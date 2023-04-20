'Stop acting like a dog' - Paul Okoye's young lover writes

Singer Rudeboy and lover, Ivy

Ivy Ifeoma Zenny, the girlfriend of Nigerian ace singer Paul Okoye better known aas Rudeboy has drawn criticism for a social media post she made on how men demand respect from their female partners.

This follows the singer's Instagram post in which he claimed that respect is sometimes more important than love for men.



Paul wrote: “For men, sometimes is not all about love. Respect is all that matters.”



The singer's lover Ivy Zenn seemed to disagree with the singer's post with the notion that any random woman may treat a man with respect.



She went on to say that people who expect respect in a relationship should realize that respect is reciprocal hence it must also be shown to others.

She said: “Bro if that’s all you need, what’s the difference between your partner and any random person cause anyone can respect you. But there’s respect in love too.



“And those men that keep demanding respect up and down like their lives depend on it, hope you know it’s earned? Stop acting like a dog and treat others with respect too.”



