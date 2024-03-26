Stop attributing Funny Face’s accident to his marital issues – MC Yaa Yeboah chides critics

MC Yaa Yeboah is an entertainment pundit

Entertainment pundit, MC Yaa Yeboah, has chastized persons who are claiming that comedian, Funny Face, had an accident due to his marital issues.

According to her, an accident can happen to any individual at any point in time regardless of the person’s state, hence, linking the comedian’s accident to his marital issues does not add up.



She stated that musicians, Kuami Eugene and Edem, did not have any marital issues, yet, they were involved in road accidents.



MC Yaa Yeboah described persons who are attributing Funny Face’s accident to his marital issues as “hypocrites” and urged them to stop making such claims.



“I sympathize with Funny Face a lot. I have realized that since the accident happened, some people have been claiming that his marital problems have had a toll on him which led to the accident. We should stop the hypocrisy because accidents can happen to anybody at all.



"When Edem had an accident, was it because of marital issues? Kuami Eugene’s own too, can we attribute it to marital issues? We should stop making those claims,” she said while speaking in an interview with Neat FM monitored by GhanaWeb.



About Funny Face’s accident

Funny Face was involved in a gory accident at Kasoa, located in the Central Region.



He was said to have knocked down five people at a place known as Kakraba Junction.



Among the victims were a mother and her two children and two other motorcyclists whom he hit after the impact.



On March 24, 2024, reports indicated that he was intoxicated and driving at excessive speed resulting in the incident.



Accra-based UTV posted a video from the scene showing Funny Face being led away while others swarmed the vehicle that he was reportedly driving in.



He has been embroiled in a messy relationship issue in recent years with his baby mama, which the issues led a court to refer him for psychological evaluation.

He is also on record to have admitted to battling depression at a point.



In recent rants, he attacked his baby mama on social media accusing her of scheming to take their three children away from him forever.



