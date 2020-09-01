Entertainment

Stop attributing rich people’s success to money rituals - Shatta Wale cautions Ghanaians

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale

Multiple award winning dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, has cautioned Ghanaians against criticising rich people.

According to Shatta Wale in a video posted on his Instagram live page, Ghanaians should stop attributing rich people’s money to rituals because not all rich people got their monies through dubious means.



“Ghana is full of hate. We always attribute people’s success to money rituals.You dont know me but you’re always talking about my character. people always have something to say about everything,” he stated in the video.

Shatta Wale further advised his colleagues in the industry to stop hating on each other and work hard to promote Ghanaian Entertainment industry.

