Stop attributing rich people’s success to money rituals - Shatta Wale cautions Ghanaians

Click for Market Deals →
Multiple award winning dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, has cautioned Ghanaians against criticising rich people.
According to Shatta Wale in a video posted on his Instagram live page, Ghanaians should stop attributing rich people’s money to rituals because not all rich people got their monies through dubious means.
“Ghana is full of hate. We always attribute people’s success to money rituals.You dont know me but you’re always talking about my character. people always have something to say about everything,” he stated in the video.
Shatta Wale further advised his colleagues in the industry to stop hating on each other and work hard to promote Ghanaian Entertainment industry.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- 'Stop hating successful people' – Shatta Wale tells Ghanaians
- Most Ghanaians have psychological problems that need to be addressed - Efia Odo
- Shatta Wale drops song titled Kumerica, viral Kumerica boys jam to it in new video
- No one should use my picture or my brand on any political campaign or platforms - Shatta Wale warns
- Shatta Wale’s son explains the power of God
- Read all related articles