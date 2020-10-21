Stop blaming Akufo-Addo for Buhari’s incompetence – Medikal tells colleagues

President Akufo-Addo and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari

Rapper Medikal has asked his colleague in the creative arts industry calling on the President of Ghana who doubles as the ECOWAS Chairman to make a statement in the fight to end the brutalities in Nigeria not to put pressure on Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, the fact that the President has not made a public statement does not mean that he is doing nothing about the issues in Nigeria.



The Rapper made this known in a tweet reacting to the incessant calls on social media on the President of Ghana to move in to help end the Police brutality.



To Medikal, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should not be blamed for the incompetence of another country’s leader because the President is up to speed on happenings in his country.



He said: “The Ghanaian president ein silence on social media no de mean say he is doing nothing behind closed doors. Maybe he is, who knows? How many times wanna President address the nation during COVID-19 lockdown period in Ghana? Severally ! don’t blame Nana for Buhari’s incompetence!”.





There is a fight currently on social media against the brutalities meted out to Nigerian civilians by the Police in theWest African country.



A number of personalities have called on the International Community to move in to help bring peace and ensure the safety of Nigerian citizens who are currently not safe at the hands of the Military and Police.





Please encourage everyone you know to stay home. For those on the streets, please stay in groups, lay low and take cover. Please stay safe everyone. We need each other. We need to stay alive, restrategize and regroup another day. We must not let them kill anymore of us. Please. — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) October 20, 2020

Like I said earlier. Soldiers work on instructions. These are the soldiers deployed to Osun State. See how reasonable this young man is ?



Lagos Massacre Lagos State Gov. And Fed. Gov. must come forward to explain who gave the shooting order#LekkiMassacre #LekkiGenocide #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/AroL9MRmQA — #MacGists Son of Osun (@iamMacAfeez) October 21, 2020

Let the world see bodies of people brutally killed in Cold blood #LekkiMassacre #LekkiGenocide #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/uCc7oVQPXK — #ENDSARS ???? (@Uncleghost_) October 21, 2020