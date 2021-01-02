Stop blue-ticking your party base, pick their calls – Samini tells NPP leaders

Dancehall artiste, Samini

Award-winning dancehall artiste, Samini has asked the leadership of the New Patriotic Party not to stop picking calls from the youth whose contribution earned the party victory in the 2020 election.

At a victory party held at the Underground Events Center at East Legon, Samini who was performing suddenly stopped to relay the information to the party’s leadership.



The dancehall artiste indicated that it was a great initiative to bring the youth together to celebrate the victory and also to connect with other people hence, blue-ticking must stop.



However, he said after the party, it’s imperative that the youth are also given a listening ear and the needed help when they ask for it considering the sacrifices they’ve made for the party.



“My Directors, we are grateful for the party to connect and celebrate the victory but the youth says I should tell you that after this party don’t stop picking their calls. After the connection here, the networking should still continue,” he said.

Meanwhile, the party’s Chairman Freddie Blay has indicated that the NPP will be more responsive to the grassroot in its second term.



He noted that from his research, the grassroots have problems but he gave the assurance that those issues will be addressed in the coming days.



He used the opportunity to thank every member of the party for their contribution to the victory in 2020 election.