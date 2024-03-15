Stop calling Shatta Wale your boy - Sammy Flex cautions Andy Dosty

Sammy Flex, Shatta Wale and Andy Dosty

Sammy Flex, the manager of Shatta Wale, has called out radio presenter Andy Dosty for his contradictory statements regarding the artiste.

In an outburst on his YouTube channel on March 13, Sammy Flex accused Andy Dosty of attempting to sabotage Shatta Wale, despite often referring to Shatta Wale as "my boy,".



He cited how Andy Dosty publicly declared that he would no longer discuss or play Shatta Wale's music on Hitz FM, a stance that has not been echoed by other presenters on the station.



"You always claim Shatta Wale is your boy. Bro, what you are doing doesn't make him your boy. It's high time to maybe start changing that narrative.



"The same Andy Dosty has said he won't talk about Shatta Wale. He won't play Shatta Wale's songs. In fact, when someone is even talking and the person mentions Shatta Wale's name, he flares up.



"But on the same Hitz FM, there are other presenters, other people mentioning Shatta Wale and are playing Shatta wale's songs day in and day out," he said.

Sammy Flex accused Andy Dosty of failing to conduct proper research before discussing Shatta Wale's performance at the African Games opening ceremony, which led to misinformation on the show.



He also took issue with Dosty's agreement with comments made by Sally Frimpong, who suggested that Shatta Wale lacked confidence on stage, a claim that the manager vehemently denies, citing the artiste's proven track record of dynamic performances.



"But the same Andy Dosty, who has vowed not to talk about Shatta Wale, goes on Adom TV, and there he prefers to talk about Shatta Wale anyhow he wants. Including the just-ended All African Games opening performance.



"He allowed Sally Mann to say things and Andy was just nodding along. In fact, when Sally said Shatta Wale lacked confidence on the stage, Andy Dosty agreed and said, Yes, it is true.



"Like I said earlier, stop calling him your boy because you don't know him. Shatta Wale's confidence is beyond the roof; the things he does, he wouldn't be able to do them. Someone who doesn't have confidence can't do what he does," he said.

Sammy Flex's critique draws on the ongoing feud between some media personalities and Shatta Wale's camp.



Shatta Wale has constantly attacked many media personalities, claiming that they were out to sabotage his career out of spite.



Watch the video below





ID/

Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment here







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.