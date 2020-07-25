Entertainment

Stop calling artistes dirge singers, everyone has their niche - Amerado

Ghanaian hip-hop/ rap artiste, Amerado

Ghanaian hip-hop/ rap artiste, Amerado, says that it is about time Ghanaians understand the fact that every artiste has their strength in specific concepts and cannot be perfect in all.

During a recent studio interview on the Late Nite Celebrity Show on eTV Ghana, host, Foster Romanus asked him what he makes of Ghanaians trying to tag artistes in a certain way due to the type of music they do.



An instance is Bisa Kdei being tagged as a dirge singer because of the slow and seemingly sorrowful nature of his songs.



Amerado replied, “If we talk about concepts, it’s not all of us who are good at every concept. Amerado could be good at bragging and someone could be good at rapping about money so if you say Fameye for instance, likes to talk about the society and life and suffering, know that that is where he is good”.

He continued that per this, we will know that whenever we are in the mood for songs about life and its hardships, we know Fameye is to go-to, and whenever we are in the mood for love songs, we know that Kidi or Kuami Eugene and the likes are the go-to artists.



“I don’t like that Ghanaians tag artistes as funeral song musicians and all that because everyone has their strength. Maybe he has an audience that he is feeding so if you say that, it could even deter people from listening to his songs”, the rapper furthers stated.

