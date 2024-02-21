Stop chasing trends and promote Highlife - Becca to young artistes

Becca is a Highlife singer/songwriter

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Becca has encouraged young Ghanaian musicians not to shun Highlife music for other trendy sounds like Afrobeats.

According to her, Highlife is authentic and native to Ghana. She also claimed that there are elements of Highlife in Afrobeats.



In an interview with MX24, Becca expressed her love and pride for Highlife music, stating that Highlife music is timeless and deserves more recognition and promotion across the world.



Becca, who also does Afrobeats, said young musicians should appreciate the influence of Highlife music on other genres, such as Afrobeat and Amapiano.



She said Highlife music has a distinctive element that makes it stand out and last forever.



"High life is authentic to Ghana, and that is what we intend to promote. I do Afrobeats as well but I think that the youngsters need to understand that even in the Afrobeat, there are some elements of Highlife."



She also said she does not mind if people call Highlife music the oldest music, because old music is evergreen and never fades away.

"I don't mind them calling our music the oldest music because old music is evergreen, that lasts forever. Highlife has been there even before all of us were born, and it's still there. Other genres have come, and they have gone, they're extinct now. But Highlife is always going to be there, whether you run away from it or not," she said.



Becca also urged her fellow musicians and fans to educate themselves, support Highlife music and see how far they can take it.



"So let's just educate ourselves. Let's promote our music. Let's see how far we can take it. Highlife is going to bring the Grammys first," she said.



Becca is a renowned Highlife and Afrobeats singer, who has been in the music industry for over a decade. She is known for her songs such as 'African Woman', 'Hw3' and 'Yes I Do'.



ID/ ADG