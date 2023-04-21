Stop commenting on Obrafour's lawsuit on Drake - Rex Omar cautions public

GHAMRO Chairman, Rex Omar

Highlife legend and former Board Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Rex Omar, has weighed in on the ongoing legal battle between Ghanaian rapper, Obrafour, and American rapper, Drake, over music sampling.

In a Facebook post, Rex Omar emphasized the importance of the owner of the master tape of the recorded sound having the primary right to sue.



He also noted that the creator of the sampled phrase 'Killer Cut Blood' has an interest in the case, but it is within the interest of the owner of the master tape.



Rex Omar further advised all interested parties to stop commenting on the case to avoid potentially jeopardizing the outcome of the suit, especially for Mantse, Hammer, and Obrafour.



He stated that it is better to receive 1% of something than 100% of nothing.



According to Rex Omar, Nii Mantse does not have a recorded or unrecorded song titled 'Killer Cut', and the phrase 'Killer Cut' is a part of Obrafour's recorded song called 'Ohene'.

He added that record label that owns the master tape in this case is called EXECUTION, which should have the primary right to sue and deal with the other interested parties.



The issue of music sampling has sparked a debate on social media after Obrafour sued Drake for allegedly sampling his 'Oye Ohene' remix on his track, 'Calling My Name,' without permission.



Check post below:







ADA/EA