Stop comparing me to big artistes, I’m just a baby! – Gyakie to fans

The most sought-after artiste in Ghana and beyond at the moment, Gyakie, has asked Ghanaians to desist from comparing her to the likes of Efya, Becca, and many others, as she is not comfortable with that.

Ever since Gyakie rose to fame, some individuals have been spotted on social media comparing her musical prowess to that of some A-list artistes in the music industry.



Some even go as far as pitching her against Efya adding that should a ‘Face-off’ be organized between both artistes, Gyakie will win hands down.



Others are also of the view that Gyakie’s breeze has blown over Burna Boy and Wizkid’s Grammy Award win.



But reacting to such, the ‘Forever’ hitmaker said that she is only two years old in the industry and as such it is extremely unfair to compare her to such people who have attained so much in the music industry.



“I’m a baby in the industry, I started and it’s been only two years now. When they compare me to them it’s not right. Stop comparing creatives. I feel like those things are not necessary and we just have to focus on pushing Ghana Music to the world. We have to focus on putting Ghana on the map. When people compare me to other artistes especially my seniors, I’m not entirely cool and comfortable with it,” she told Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment.



“I’m in my own pace and embarking on my own journey. That is just what it is. I’m not in competition with anyone I don’t want anyone to feel like I’m in competition with them as well,” she added.

Meanwhile, Gyakie’s 'forever' remix which features Nigerian singer Omah Lay has debuted on UK’s Official Afrobeat chart Top 20.



The official video for remix has garnered over a million views less than a week after it was premiered.



Watch the video below:







