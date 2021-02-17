Stop comparing us, I'm not on Sarkodie's level - Medikal

Rapper Medikal

AMG rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong better known by his stage name Medikal has responded to people comparing him with the CEO of Sarkcess Music and celebrated Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo popularly known as Sarkodie.

Social media has been rife with comparisons between the two rappers and it has gotten to the attention of Medikal.



The rapper while speaking on YFM in Kumasi, said he has heard people comparing him to Sarkodie who he sees as a legend.



Medikal acknowledged the fact that the Sarkcess music boss is on another level and he may not get to his status in his music career.

He called on his fans to stop comparing the two of them because Sarkodie is a legend and he (Medikal) hasn't attained that height yet.



