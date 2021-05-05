Stop condemning Agradaa - Kaywa to Ghanaians

Kaywa (L) and Nana Agradaa (Now Evangelist Patricia Oduro)

Music producer and sound engineer David Kojo Kyei, commonly known as Kaywa has indicated there is nothing wrong with Nana AGRADAA’S decision to give her life to Christ.

According to Kaywa, he was happy when he heard Nana Agradaa has swayed from her evil deeds.



Kaywa revealed on Afro Joint on Kingdom Plus 101.9FM that, any Christian who is not happy for Nana Agradaa’s repentance is a hypocrite.



“It doesn’t matter what Nana Agradaa has done in the past and irrespective of what she has done God still loves her," he said.

He indicated if Nana Agrada has really owned up to her sins, God will purify and forgive her.



“Let’s show love to Nana Agradaa because no one is perfect “ he added.



He further urged Ghanaians to stop condemning Nana Agradaa now turned Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng because judgement awaits everyone.