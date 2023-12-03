'Stop copying Hollywood, you can never be as good as them' - Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has advised Nollywood filmmakers that no matter how much they copy foreign movies, particularly Hollywood, they can never be better than them.

He made this public via his Instagram story where he called out Nollywood for trying to imitate them.



He encouraged them to share Nigerian stories and showcase more of Nigeria’s culture and traditions in their movies.



In his words;“Dear Nigerian filmmakers,I commend all of us for all we’ve achieved so far. We must never forget this; no matter how much we copy oyibo, we no be oyibo, we can never do their thing better than them. The only thing we can do better than them is our own thing. Let’s tell more Nigerian stories.

Let’s show more of our culture & tradition in our stories. Oyibo ways are not better than ours. They have sold theirs. Let’s sell ours. Proudly. YUL EDOCHIE.”



See post here….



