Stop disrespecting Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy because of new artistes - Kofi Jamar tells Fans

Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

Fast-rising Ghanaian rapper Kofi Jamar has asked fans of new musicians who are always disrespecting established acts like Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy to stop.

His call comes at the back of a lot of heated arguments on social media last night after it was reported that budding rapper, Yaw Tog has become the first artistes to get his music video hit 1 million views on Youtube in three days.



In a tweet calling for calm, Kofi Jamar asked that fans give reverence to the likes of Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy because they have paved the way for young artists like himself and Yaw Tog to get to where they are today.



He also said it took these big names a lot of determination and hard work to reach up to the level they are now so they deserve some maximum respect.



Kofi Jamar added that what they have come to see and accomplish is been their years of hard-working and consistency.

Kofi Jamar in his tweet wrote: “Stop disrespecting people like Sarkodie, Shatta, Stonebwoy and the likes just because of an achievement made by we newbies. What we’ve come to see and accomplish is been their years of hardworking and consistency. Let’s put some respect on their names plsss“



