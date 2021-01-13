'Stop entertaining people you don’t like' – Lydia Forson tells fans

Actress Lydia Forson

In this world where there are several possibilities, people you despise come through for you in the future. The simple notion that nobody knows tomorrow has gotten many people putting up with abusive friends and people they don’t like or need.

Ghanaian actress and celebrity Lydia Forson has come through for her fans going through this dilemma of not knowing whether to let go or hold on to people they don’t like. She took to Twitter to share her advice with her half a million followers. Her advice was simple – let them go!



“That ‘you never know when you’ll need someone’, will have you keeping the most unnecessary people in your life for years. The day you will actually need them they may not even come through for you. Stop entertaining people you don’t like because you think you may need them,” she wrote on Twitter.



Her comments, however, did not go down well with a lot of people. Some Twitter users have accused her of looking down on others for referring to them as “unnecessary people”.



Below is Lydia Forson's tweet: