Stop exploiting the Kumerica brand for your selfish gains – Okyeame Kwame

Musician Okyeame Kwame

Hiplife legend, Kwame Nsiah-Apau known by his stage name Okyeame Kwame and nicknamed Rap Doctor has said there is no need for popular artistes in Ghana to exploit the Kumerica movement guys for their selfish gains.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brainhaus Concept, Winfred Nii Adjayi recently lambasted Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and Okyeame Kwame for exploiting the Kumerican artistes without helping them to achieve their dream.



Responding to accusations of exploiting the Kumerican artistes for his selfish aggrandizement in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Okyeame Kwame said it isn’t necessary for popular artistes like himself to take credit for what others started.



“We need to make a clear distinction because I think that it’s been a long time that they’ve been working to get on but they’ve been unable to get on,” he remarked on the Kastle Drive show.

“So today by the grace of God what they tried doing all these years has finally gained momentum and become global, we don’t need to take credit for it at all,” Okyeame Kwame told the host.



“So there is no need for those of us who God has already given us fame to exploit these Kumerica movement guys for our selfish gains as if we’re rather the ones who are going to help them but we can’t help them,” he said.