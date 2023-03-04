Stop giving Shugatiti attention and focus on celebritites doing positive things – Van Calebs charges media

Ghanaian traditional dance instructor, Van Calebs

Ghanaian traditional dance instructor, Van Calebs has lashed at the media for using their platform to fuel what he contends to be the immoral lifestyle of a social media sensation, Shugatiti

Van Calebs is outraged that mainstream media outlets are promoting the promiscuous lifestyle of Shugatiti who is the subject of a ‘sex match’ by American adult film star, King Nasir.



He is concerned that the media by doing that are justifying the actions of Shugatiti and tacitly encouraging others to use that path as a route to fame.



He is of the view that behaviors like that erode the moral fiber and virtues of the society and therefore wants the media to desist from making publications on the topic.



He advised that the media should instead switch attention to Hamamat Montia who is using her fame and modeling career to promote indigenous Ghanaian products and culture.

He noted Hamamat is seeking to shine positive lights on Ghana and must therefore be given the needed attention.



“I don’t understand why media houses and bloggers will be paying attention to this ashawo behavior by Shugatiti. There are people in this country doing so well to put the country out there and we are focusing on someone who sells sex. We can do better,” he shared on social media.



His outburst follows the social media exchange between King Nasir and Shugatiti which has the American porn star challenging the Ghanaian social media personality to a ‘sex match’.