Stop judging Gospel artistes and pray for them - Obaapa Christy

Gospel musician, Obaapa Christy

Ghanaian gospel musician, Obaapa Christy has appealed to Ghanaians to pray for gospel musicians and not criticize them harshly when they make mistakes.

According to her, gospel musicians are not angels, but human beings who are prone to errors like everyone else.



She made these remarks in an interview with Graphic Showbiz where she admitted that she was saddened by some of the negative comments she heard about gospel musicians when they faced challenges.



“There is no need to say all sorts of things to dampen their spirits. I sometimes hear not-too-good comments about gospel musicians when their issues come up and they can be very disheartening.



“In as much as we are gospel musicians, we are mere mortals and we are bound to make mistakes too,” she said.



She said that Ghanaians should focus on the positive aspects of gospel music and not celebrate the downfall of others.



“Some media persons and Ghanaians dwell on the negatives instead of focusing on the positives. What is the point in rejoicing over someone’s downfall?” she queried.

Obaapa Christy also advised her fellow gospel musicians to value themselves and demand fair payment from event organisers.



She said that she had been in the industry for over 20 years and she knew her worth. She said that she was paid what she deserved and that no event organiser could cheat her.







