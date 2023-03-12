Stop playing victim, drugs have destroyed your life - Afia Schwarzenegger to Mzbel

Afia Schwarzenegger has issued a quick response to Mzbel's live video on Saturday where she informed the public that the former doesn't scare her despite her constant attacks.

In Afia's recent interview with blogger Zionfelix, she used some unprintable words against Mzbel and described her as a cheap woman.



The two women who have been engaged in a long-standing misunderstanding following their sour relationship and have been at each other's throats resulting for years.



When Mzbel went on Facebook live on March 11, she warned her former friend to desist from dragging her name in the mud and also sounded a warning to Zionfelix for using his platform to disrespect her.



Afia in a clap back at Mzbel tagged her as a 'drug addict' and a financially unstable celebrity who depends on men for survival.



"Mzbel, you are hungry and broke. Stop acting like the victim, stop playing the victim. Why have you lost so much weight? Mzbel won't you stop doing drugs and be free?...you are crying because the table has turned. You are hungry and broke, you see, prostitution got timelines. You can no longer prostitute in your old age," Afia Schwar shared in a TikTok video.













OPD/KPE