Stop pretending, speak up! - Shatta Wale reacts to Funny Face's accident

Popular Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has voiced his concerns over the mental health of comedian Funny Face, suggesting that his struggles reflect broader issues within the creative industry rather than just personal marital problems.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Shatta Wale called for an end to the cycle of depression and frustration plaguing players in the creative arts industry in Ghana, and pleaded with those affected to seek help and advocate for systemic change.



“The creative arts industry must break the cycle of self-punishment through depression and frustration. It's time to speak up and seek help. What's happening to Funny Face isn't solely a marital issue; it's indicative of deeper systemic challenges within our creative industries. Let's acknowledge the dysfunction in our structures and stop pretending everything is fine. Speak up, it's time for change!! Sorry, my brother Funny Face. May God see you through,” he said.



Shatta Wale’s comments join the conversation around Funny Face's mental well-being which has been reignited following his involvement in a serious car accident in Kasoa in the Central Region.



In the late hours of March 24, 2024, it was reported that Ghanaian comedian Funny Face was involved in a near-fatal accident in Kasoa.



Eyewitnesses reported that the comedian's vehicle hit the pedestrians before colliding with the motorcyclists. This resulted in injuries to several pedestrians, including a mother, two children, and two adults on motorcycles.

Funny Face is currently in police custody while the injured are still receiving treatment at the hospital.



The situation is under investigation, and further details are awaited.



The incident has sparked a wave of support for Funny Face, with many echoing Shatta Wale's sentiments on the need for structural reform in the creative sector to better support its members.



As the community reflects on these events, thoughts and prayers are with Funny Face and all those affected by the accident.



