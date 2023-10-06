Stop producing 'Agyei Mawu oo' movies if we want to go global - Kennedy Agyapong tells movie prodcers

NPP flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has taken a swipe at the mediocre content of movies produced in the country.

According to him, most of the movies focus on witchcraft and ‘Agyei Mawu oo’ (weeping and mourning) content which limits the production to only Ghana but cannot compete on the global stage.



The NPP flagbearer hopeful stated that he does not admire the local movies but promised to help restructure and strategize its content for the betterment of the creative arts industry.



Speaking in an interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM which GhanaWeb monitored on Thursday, October 5, 2023, Kennedy Agyapong lamented the poor content of movies in the country and indicated he would create a fund to finance the production of movies.



“I don't like movies [ the ones produced in Ghana],



we will improve on that. There are movies, the ones that you can sell. You see the ‘Agyei Mawu oo’ (movies with weeping and mourning content) is here, you are limited to only Ghana, I’m serious.



"I am telling you, if you [local movie producers] really want to go international, you have to improve on and what I know, we have to create funding fund for them. Because to produce a good movie or song, you need a lot of money,” said Kennedy Agyapong.

Kennedy Agyapong hopes to become the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party as he contests against Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr. Afriyie Akoto and former legislator Francis Addai Nimo.



The primaries is slated for November 4, 2023.



Watch the interview below





We need to create a fund for the industry so they come out with production that they can sell outside.



- Ken Agyapong comments on the state of the creative arts industry#StarrChat w/ @TheRealBolaRay pic.twitter.com/t3E288Ems9 — GHOne TV (@GHOneTV) October 5, 2023

SB/OGB

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch E-Forum below.



