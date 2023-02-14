Stop proposing to men, it’s embarrassing and stupid – Efia Odo advises ladies

Efia Odo

Media personality Efia Odo has commented on recent trends where women have reversed the normal order of proposing love i.e. the man proposing to a woman.

She is unimpressed by ladies who are captured usually in social media videos kneeling down to propose to their men publicly.



Efia Odo says ladies who do so must stop wondering whether it made sense at all for a lady to do so.



“Stop proposing, what is that? What is wrong with y’all proposing to men? Like that is so embarrassing, why would you do that?” she asked in a Valentine’s Day interview with Accra-based TV3.



“Why would you go down on your knees to propose to a man for what, are you the one going to pay for the wedding? It is stupidity to me,” she stressed in the promo of a yet-to-be-aired interview.

Today, February 14 is Valentine’s Day.



Efia Odo’s full interview probing into her love life and views about relationships will be aired on the channel today.



In other aspects of the interview, she spoke extensively about her last relationship and why she checked out of it.



SARA