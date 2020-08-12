Entertainment

‘Stop pulling out guns at the slightest provocation’ – Yaa Pono tells Stonebwoy

Dance Hall musician, Stonebwoy

Yaa Pono has joined in the ongoing discussion on Twitter about a fight between Stonebwoy and Sarkodie’s manager, Angeltown.

Social media went ablaze this morning after reports emerged that the BHIM Nation president directed a gun at Sarkodie’s manager, AngelTown over a misunderstanding which occurred at the rehearsals venue of Sarkodie’s upcoming virtual concert.



Reacting to the issue, Yaa Pono warned Stonebwoy to desist from threatening people unnecessarily with guns as it could land him in very serious trouble soon.



“1,2 gun 1,2 gun the day u go hear 3,4 u go dey have discussion with echo” he wrote on Twitter



Meanwhile, Ola Micheal, an entertainment show host was one out of the several people who have confirmed that Stonebwoy indeed attacked Sarkodie’s manager with a gun.

Aisha Modi, a very close associate to the dancehall artist on the other hand has refuted claims that Stonebwoy was in possession of a gun.



According to her, she witnessed Stonebwoy and Angeltown’s heated argument but never witnessed any gun activities that night.



She added that Stonebwoy currently has no gun as they were all seized after the brawl with Shatta Wale.





1,2 gun 1,2 gun the day u go hear 3,4 u go dey have discussion with echo — YAA PONO (@ponobiom) August 12, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.