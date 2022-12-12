Stop purporting lies about me, you treated me like I was nothing - OB Amponsah to KOKA

Ghanaian comedian, OB Amponsah

Ghanaian comedian OB Amponsah has called out industry gatekeeper Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA, for almost ruining one of his recent shows and purporting lies about him.

According to the comedian in a Facebook post, he attempted multiple times to secure sponsorship from a brand represented by KOKA for his comedy special, ‘Ghanaian By Card’, but he treated him like he was nothing.



“Hi Koka, kindly stop peddling false stories about me. You and I know how you alone almost sabotaged my show because you are the one in control of funding at your end. When I sent you the proposal for my show, you told me that the company you were representing was going to be the headline sponsor, so I should be hopeful.



“I practically begged you every day for almost two months to know whether you still wanted to help me with my show, but you kept being lackadaisical with me like I did not matter. I told you I needed that money you promised to help facilitate the coming of the South African, but you would read my messages, ignore, or reply days later like I was being a bother,” he said.



The comedian added that he went ahead to put up fliers for his show after KOKA acted like he didn't care, but KOKA then asked him to make changes to the flyer, even though he hadn't even signed any financial agreements with him.

“I went ahead and put your brand on my fliers and commercials regardless, to which you kept asking for changes even when you had not made any contractual and financial commitments.



"I always thank God Pebble came along to help produce this show and also act as my headline sponsor. And so Pebble now called the shots to my show. Mine was to focus on content.



“It was until late Thursday afternoon, hours to my show that you finally released a cheque of 25,500gh, after you, Koka had stated categorically in our WhatsApp chats that the company has agreed to give me 30,000gh for sponsorship. But I did not even complain,” he revealed.



According to OB Amponsah, after KOKA gave him 25,000 out of the 30,000 cedis they had promised him, upon arriving at the event, he demanded his flyer be tied on the stage alone.

“It was on this same Thursday that you, Koka, finally had to tell me the conditions you wanted; to hang a banner (you didn’t even specify where), tie-ins and pull-up banners. I agreed. On the day of the show around 3 pm when I was rehearsing, you kept calling me to complain that my production people were stopping you from hanging your banner on THE STAGE!!! Something you had never mentioned to me.



“Koka put yourself in my position for a minute. My headline sponsor and production team had already concluded on set design, brand placement and everything. Was I supposed to singularly acquiesce to your demands when my headline sponsor disagreed?” he asked.



As a result of making all these disclosures, the comedian has stated his unwillingness to work directly with KOKA again and his desire to speak directly with his sponsors, including apologizing.



“About 2 hours to my performance, I was being bombarded with threatening calls from you that you and the company you represent would leave, if you don’t get to hang your banner on stage when you realized your lackadaisical handling of my show was finally getting to you. I even asked you if there wasn’t anywhere else to hang your banner and you said no, you are hanging it on the stage, or nothing.

“I had to listen to my headline sponsor and production team and choose their decision over yours. Now the story you are peddling around town is you have given me 30K for sponsorship and I treated you like you didn’t matter and that’s why brands don’t support creatives. Bro, you acted like a busy God anytime I talked to you because you were in control of affairs,” he demanded.



In the end, OB warned KOKA not to implicate him and dare him to arrange a meeting between him and his sponsors.



“If your dealings have caught up with you, don’t implicate me in it. I wouldn’t remain silent for you to smudge my brand with those silly stories you are peddling to save face. Arrange a meeting with your bosses, and be there. I will also be there and deny anything I have said here you insincere human being. I’m done licking your salty boots and I promise never to interact with you again!



“The brand you represent are the ones I apologize to for all of this miscommunication. I am one person that appreciates the support and so when intermediaries like you seek to stain relationships with your incompetence, it hurts a lot. To the brand you represent, I apologize for everything. Things could have been better if Koka had been straightforward with me,” he demanded.

He furthermore apologised and asked sponsors not to let what KOKA has done affect future sponsorships for his comedy show.



“It’s ok if I am blackballed by your company. But I also pray, that as you have heard my side of the story, you do not let it affect future engagements with other creatives. I’m attaching one of the many desperate messages I sent to Koka for you all to see how that guy alone almost denied Ghanaians a good show,” he added.







ADA/DA