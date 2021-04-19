Stop raising funds on behalf of Akuapem Poloo – Management to DKB

DKB is a Ghanaian comedian

The management of embattled actress, Akuapem Poloo is not happy with a move by comedian, Derick Kobina Bonney popularly known as DKB to raise funds for the actress.

Manager, Divine Jones disclosed the management team of Poloo has not granted any permit to DKB to that effect, hence he should stop such a move.



“For me I understand how people are sympathizing with her, how everybody is trying to cope, some people are really coping, others are just pretending, others are all hypocrites, but my point is that, I think whatever donation that is going on is wrong.” He noted.



Questioning the purpose of the donation, the disappointed manager disclosed that DKB made no effort to consult either the management or Poloo’s legal team before putting out account details to solicit funds on behalf of their client.



To him, everything about DKB’s decision is wrong.

“You should be able to consult poloo’s management or you should be able to consult poloo’s legal counsel, you can’t just go out there to start getting donations, for which purpose are you getting the donations? Is it for the child? Is it for the mother? “



“Excuse me! With all due respect, she is loved by many and hated by many, if you want to sth of that sort, to try to show that you actually care, I feel at least the attention of the management team should be drawn or the legal team should be drawn, we can’t just go out there and put a certain number out that we are taking donations…What I actually saw that didn’t make me comfortable is via bank account above 1000 Ghana cedis, No! It’s wrong," Divine Jones pointed out.



