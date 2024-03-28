Stop saying we can't sell out international stages, have we tried? - Bisa Kdei

Highlife artiste, Bisa KDei

Highlife artiste, Bisa Kdei has chided some Ghanaian promoters who tend to downplay the potential of Ghanaian songs to do well internationally.

According to him, these promoters challenge the ability of Ghanaian artistes to sell out international stages like the O2 Arena without them even trying.



Speaking on Accra FM on March 28, 2024, Bisa Kdei said that making an attempt and failing is better than not attempting anything and downplaying Ghanaian music.



“Some promoters are to blame; they talk down on Ghanaian music a lot, and they say things like, ‘a Ghanaian can’t sell out an international stage like the O2 Arena,’. Have we even tried? Even if a Ghanaian organises a show and only 2 people come, at least they tried.



“But we don’t even try, yet we downplay Ghanaian music. If people are listening, and they hear a promoter saying that a Ghanaian can’t sell out international arenas, they won't even bother to come to the event,” he said.



Bisa Kdei, real name Ronald Kweku Dei Appiah, called for positivity among Ghanaians and said “Some people say Ghanaian songs are not good enough, that is very stupid. Nobody should say that. There is a reason why many people from other countries come to take inspiration from Ghana. There is power here. So let’s say positive things; let's bring blessings to our industry,” he said.

