Stop seeing music as one of the simplest ways to make money – Shatta Wale tells youth

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has cautioned the youth of Ghana not to think that venturing into music is a conduit for success.

According to him, most of the youth are moved by the glamorous lifestyles of celebrities on social media and are tempted to believe that venturing into music is the key to success.



To him, there is the need to work extremely hard before you can get whatever you want in the music industry so no one should be fooled that entering into music will make them famous and rich.

“Well, I’m just driving and I feel I need to share this with most of the youths out there. Of late most of the youths dey feel say, music be the shortcut to yeah then you be a celebrity. My guy in this life if you don’t fight for what you want err, I swear you go think say you dey do but nothing go work for you.”



“You, people, should stop seeing music as one of the simplest opportunities wey you go fit venture in and quickly become stars. You are a mad niggha. You are just wasting your time. I fought for mine.”