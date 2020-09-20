Stop sharing your songs for free, put them on streaming platforms - Zionfelix

Ghanaian blogger Felix Adomako Mensah, known professionally as Zionfelix has advised musicians to stop distributing their songs for free when they could make money from them through digital platforms.

Speaking on Rainbow Entertainment on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the digital space is now growing in Ghana and when musicians take advantage of these platforms they will make more money from their works.



Zionfelix told host DJ Slash that one major reason why musicians put their songs on digital platforms is to generate revenue.



He believes it would not be financially prudent for musicians to spend money on producing their songs and just allow people to download them for free.



He insisted if you are an artiste, you should not joke with these digital platforms.

However, he has also asked the musicians not to also ignore the traditional media and online platforms to promote their songs.



He underscored the need for musicians to also find ways to make their songs available to persons who are unable to use the digital space.



He said musicians should have a strong social media presence, promote their songs, and ensure they make money from streaming.

