Entertainment

Stop tagging slay queens as ‘Kumawood actresses’ - Christiana Awuni

Kumawood Actress, Christiana Awuni

Christiana Awuni has asked Ghanaians to avoid describing every slay queen on Instagram as a Kumawood actress.

According to the “Demonic Baby” actress, Ghanaians often mistaken slay queens for Kumawood actresses.



She was addressing the beef between Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye and songstress Mzbel when she made this statement.



“I need to clear the air,” she told Yekasa TV. “The name Kumawood is extremely popular in Ghana, so whenever someone speaks Twi and insults others on social media, they are tagged ‘Kumawood actor’”.

She said discerning Ghanaians wouldn’t describe slay queens as Kumawood actresses because the real ones are decent.



“But let me say this, the discerning Ghanaians who have watched Kumawood films from its inception know the real Kumawood stars and actors. Not the slay queens who strip naked and speak Twi.”



She added: “I want Ghanaians to stop tagging them Kumawood actresses and address the decent ones as such. Not everyone can be a Kumawood actor.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.