Stop taking God's credit, you didn't control Coronavirus - Opambour to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his state of the nation address on the economy assured Ghanaians that just as his government was able to win the fight against the deadly Coronavirus, he will once again bring the economy to life under the current crisis.

On Sunday, October 30, the president referenced how the New Patriotic Party managed to properly handle the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana at a time when developed nations were struggling to contain it.



"When I said, at the height of the COVID pandemic, that we knew what to do to bring the economy back to life, but not how to bring people back to life, it was not said in jest."



He further assured: "We had done it before, and we were on course to doing it again. Ghana’s economy grew by a remarkable 5.4% in 2021, signifying a strong recovery from the 0.5% growth recorded the previous year due to the COVID-19 pandemic."



The words of the president have been greatly condemned by popular prophet, Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, known chiefly as Opambuor, the founder of the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Center.



According to Opambuor, President Akufo-Addo is wrong to discredit the grace and mercies of God on the country during our hard times adding that the NPP government didn't win the fight against Coronavirus.

"Make it known to the president that it was not by his might or knowledge that Ghana was able to control Coronavirus. His government didn't drive away the virus, It was God who had mercy on His people and healed the nation. That is all."



"The government can therefore not take credit for fighting the virus with the plans they put in place. In his speech, he should have said that we did it with the help of God and therefore the same God was going to see us through our current economic crisis. We can't take God's credit as humans. The knowledge we have is a gift from God," Prophet Opambuor explained in one of his viral videos.



He added: "The NPP, Nana Addo Dankwa's government can take the shine for controlling COVID. All the glory must be given to God for saving us from the pandemic that killed millions of white people."



