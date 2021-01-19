'Stop the $150 coronavirus test fee at the airport and stay woke' - Kwaw Kese to government

Musician, Kwaw Kese

Ghanaian musician, Emmanuel Kofi Botchwey, well known as Kwaw Kese has wondered why President Akufo-Addo in his last address to the nation attributed the spike in the coronavirus to foreigners who made their way into the country during the festive season.

President Akufo-Addo said, "Recent genomic sequencing undertaken by our scientists have established that some arriving passengers tested positive for new variants of COVID-19."



Reacting to this, the musician questioned the $150 dollars fee for passengers at the Airport to have a COVID-19 test to be run on them.



He further questioned the accuracy of the test done at the Airport.



Kwaw Kese, who believes President Akufo-Addo's statement was contradictory, asked the government to immediately stop taking the $150 dollars as COVID-19 test fees as that is tantamount to scamming.

In the video, he said, “I want to ask that if that is the case, is the COVID-19 tests at the airport not accurate because everybody who comes into this country through the airport is supposed to pay $150 and take a test. So, how come the people who come into this country rather bring coronavirus after taking the test?”



“Is the test a scam or it's real? If the text isn't accurate, then stop it – which means you should stop taking the $150 test fees. Stop scamming at the airport and stay woke.”



Watch his video below.



