Stop the comparisons with other countries and learn from them - KiDi

Ghanaian musician, Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, has lamented the habit of comparing Ghanaians with their Nigerian counterparts citing it as embarrassing.

Speaking on Showbiz Review on Metro TV, the “Touch it” hitmaker stated that such comparisons make Ghanaians look bitter and jealous.



“We're embarrassing ourselves. We sound bitter. We sound like we are not happy for your brother who is doing something amazing every day. You see life, we all have to look up to somebody. Somebody's doing something right.



“If you have two kids, one of them is in school, one of them is acing it. The other one is trying hard and is not making it. You don't always use that as your brother is doing; ‘Why? You are a failure. I don't do well in life. You are useless if you do that’. What happens is the other child gets low-spirited. But it's important for us to pick up the good parts. Even look at not just Nigerians, because South Africans are also doing something right.” He said.



He added that Ghanaians should rather emulate the activities of other countries and pick up good practices instead of dragging each other down.



“Look at the good things people are doing. Pick it, add it to your unique circumstance. Not that every time we open YouTube, Ghana this, Nigeria this. When somebody achieves something, we should see it as an opportunity.”

He told Ghanaians to appreciate the achievements of other artistes instead of hating and attempting to bring them down.



“You can big somebody up without having to bring the next man down. Somebody has done something amazing. Big him up without having to drag another. But we have the culture of this person has done this means you are useless, you can't do it. Even when everybody comes together, we are still not enough, how much more the division?” He added.



KiDi added that other countries look at Ghana and if they see fighting in the Ghanaian space, it may not look good for the industry.



“The spaces we are trying to get to, they have internet, they check on what's going on in your country. When they search your country, you are fighting. They will say let's go to the one where they are bringing us numbers. So it's all part of it. We need to start fixing our internal issues if we want to be there,” he stated.



