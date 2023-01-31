Stop the unnecessary hate towards Sarkodie; celebrate his work with Bob Marley - Kafui Dey

Media personality, Kafui Dey, has charged Ghanaians to celebrate rapper Sarkodie for his feature with late Jamaican reggae legend Bob Marley.

The host of the GTV Breakfast Show lamented the hate comments targeted at Sarkodie by a section of Ghanaians who have punched holes in the beautiful collaboration.



Kafui, who was expecting Ghanaians to celebrate Sarkodie, could not fathom why the rapper is being ridiculed by his own country whereas some nationals are appreciating this huge milestone.



"This is a 50-year-old song, and the record label, Island Records, reached out to Sarkodie and got him to do a feature on it. There's been a lot of support and there's been a lot of hate as well, and I don't even understand the hate. Most of the hate is coming from Ghana.



"I went on YouTube just to see what the people are saying and where they are saying it from...it's not about the ignorant comments on Sarkodie featuring a ghost. This is business, Island Records reaches out to the musician and they put the collabo on...it is beyond music, Ghana-Jamaica. Let's support our own people, all this unnecessary fighting takes us nowhere," he urged.



The official Instagram page of Bob Marley shared Sarkodie's statement on the feature and how honoured he felt.



He said: "What a way to kick start this year !!! Definitely one of the highest moments in my career/Life...Big shouts to the team at island records @akosuas_ @Jaykjs and the Marley family for getting me on this amazing project by the legend #bobmarley...such a blessing to lay my vocals right next to the original vocals of the Gong.”

Check out the video below:















OPD/BOG